Bancolombia (CIB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bancolombia from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

CIB stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.3423 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 716.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

