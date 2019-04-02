Banc of California Inc (BANC) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 307.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,681 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Banc of California by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,781,000 after purchasing an additional 207,050 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,135,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 175,736 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seidman Lawrence B increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 1,626.4% during the fourth quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 215,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 203,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $701.09 million, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Banc of California Inc has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $20.45.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $73.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. DA Davidson downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

