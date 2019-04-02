Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A (BWINA) versus Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) Head to Head Contrast

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A (NASDAQ:BWINA) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 1.69 -$28.60 million ($3.27) -2.09

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%.

Dividends

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share. Blue Capital Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Blue Capital Reinsurance pays out -18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A N/A N/A N/A Blue Capital Reinsurance -80.79% -25.09% -17.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A Company Profile

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

