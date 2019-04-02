B3Coin (KB3) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.09 Million

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One B3Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. B3Coin has a market cap of $1.09 million and $831.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, B3Coin has traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get B3Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.02574163 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00015144 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000431 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006096 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000436 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000819 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin Coin Profile

B3Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 742,653,661 coins. The official website for B3Coin is b3coin.io . B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling B3Coin

B3Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade B3Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy B3Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for B3Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for B3Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.