B. Riley Initiates Coverage on R C M Technologies (RCMT)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of R C M Technologies stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.81. R C M Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

In other news, insider Bradley Vizi acquired 637,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,497,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,594 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of R C M Technologies worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, the Puerto Rico, and Serbia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

