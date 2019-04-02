Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Position Lowered by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,049,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,997,000 after acquiring an additional 796,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,188,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $13,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 394,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,541,261.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 167,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $4,206,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,249,137.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 964,729 shares of company stock valued at $25,102,588. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

