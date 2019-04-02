AXA (AXAHY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of AXA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AXA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $25.54 on Monday. AXA has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

