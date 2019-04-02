Avalon Advisors LLC Invests $12.78 Million in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 198,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,928,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $10,260,057.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,910,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.01.

Shares of SBUX opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

