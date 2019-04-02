Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BOLD):

4/1/2019 – Audentes Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/18/2019 – Audentes Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00. They wrote, “Our $44 (raised from $33) price target on shares of Audentes is based on a 12-year DCF-based, sum-of-the-parts analysis, which includes AT132 being developed for XLMTM and AT845, that is being advanced as a one-and-done approach for Pompe disease. Note, our prior $33 target, did not reflect AT-845. Our DCF is driven by a: beta of 1.25, terminal growth rate of 0.5%, risk premium of 4.93%, calculated WACC of 9.0%, and tax rate of 15% beginning in FY 2028.””

3/15/2019 – Audentes Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2019 – Audentes Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from serious, life-threatening rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia and AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease, which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

3/6/2019 – Audentes Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/5/2019 – Audentes Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Audentes Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/27/2019 – Audentes Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/25/2019 – Audentes Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

2/23/2019 – Audentes Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2019 – Audentes Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2019 – Audentes Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We spoke with management following yesterday’s regulatory update on AT132. Audentes held an encouraging first meeting with regulators and will continue to enroll patients in the high-dose cohort 2. Six-month biopsy data from this high- dose cohort is expected in 2Q19 and will help inform an optimal dose of AT132. Audentes then plans to submit an updated data package to the FDA, after which a second FDA meeting will be held; we anticipate this could happen in 3Q19 and we expect minutes from this meeting will provide more clarity around the pathway to a BLA filing for AT132. This could be an important catalyst in 2019. In the meantime, the next data update will be ASGCT.””

Shares of BOLD stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.95. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,600. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 56,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 394,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,600,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,346,000.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

