Athenex (ATNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.31. Athenex has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $821.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.22.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Athenex had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 66.23%. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athenex news, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 32,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $382,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,917,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,231.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $696,090 and sold 132,240 shares valued at $1,559,044. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Athenex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

