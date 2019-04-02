Atento SA (ATTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $427.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) to post sales of $427.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atento’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.23 million and the highest is $431.12 million. Atento posted sales of $490.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Atento will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atento.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $421.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.02 million. Atento had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 1.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATTO. Credit Suisse Group raised Atento from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atento by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atento by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atento during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATTO opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. Atento has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

