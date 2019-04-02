AstraZeneca (AZN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $41.27 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.85. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

