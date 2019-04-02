AstraZeneca (AZN) PT Set at GBX 6,800 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,080 ($53.31) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. HSBC set a GBX 5,140 ($67.16) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,309.20 ($82.44).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 6,169 ($80.61) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 4,746 ($62.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,540 ($85.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a GBX 146.80 ($1.92) dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $68.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.26%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

