Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 790,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,466,000 after acquiring an additional 329,741 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $161.47 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $167.72. The company has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at $47,139,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

