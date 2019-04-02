Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 4,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L.

