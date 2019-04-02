Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Laidlaw initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, develops nucleic acid medicines to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics.

