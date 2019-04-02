Arconic (ARNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.25 to $18.26 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.
Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.66. 6,653,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,932,214. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
In other Arconic news, Chairman John C. Plant bought 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,960,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,024.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,250. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arconic by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 256,885 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 221,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arconic by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 42,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Arconic
Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.
Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.