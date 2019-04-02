Arconic (ARNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.25 to $18.26 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.66. 6,653,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,932,214. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Arconic had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Arconic news, Chairman John C. Plant bought 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,960,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,024.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,250. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arconic by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 256,885 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 221,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arconic by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 42,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

