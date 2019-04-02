Archetypal Network (ACTP) One Day Volume Hits $0.00

Archetypal Network (CURRENCY:ACTP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Archetypal Network has a total market capitalization of $149,928.00 and $0.00 worth of Archetypal Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Archetypal Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Archetypal Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00400553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.01512398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00231282 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003006 BTC.

About Archetypal Network

Archetypal Network’s total supply is 7,042,613,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,835,226,167 tokens. Archetypal Network’s official website is archetypal.network . Archetypal Network’s official Twitter account is @archetypalnet

Buying and Selling Archetypal Network

Archetypal Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archetypal Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archetypal Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Archetypal Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

