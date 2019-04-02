ArcelorMittal (MT) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcelorMittal from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of MT stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $36.51.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 3,558.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 163,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 69,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

