ArcBest Corp to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (ARCB)

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ArcBest in a research note issued on Friday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Milby now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for ArcBest’s FY2019 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised ArcBest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on ArcBest to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of ArcBest in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $32.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $786.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.12. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $774.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.78 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 45,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 79,113 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

