ArcBest (ARCB) Upgraded to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Get ArcBest alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $32.81 on Monday. ArcBest has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.12.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $774.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.78 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.95%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in ArcBest by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.