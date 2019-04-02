Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 986.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 28,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. 137,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,164. The company has a market cap of $219.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.78. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded on October 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

