Apyx Medical (APYX) Stock Price Down 35.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) fell 35.8% on Tuesday after Dougherty & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.00. Dougherty & Co currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apyx Medical traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $4.46. 4,881,319 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,306% from the average session volume of 347,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APYX. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $214.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 206.55%. The business had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Apyx Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Corp will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Apyx Medical Corporation provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company markets Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. Its Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma.

