Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,478 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 686,768 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,119,218 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $8.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.76. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.09). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 232.68% and a negative return on equity of 108.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 236,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the period. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

