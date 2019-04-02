Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stake Decreased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.98%.

In other news, insider Omkaram Nalamasu sold 143,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $5,834,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/applied-materials-inc-amat-stake-decreased-by-advisory-services-network-llc.html.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.