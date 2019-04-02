Apollo Medical (AMEH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of AMEH opened at $19.01 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 27,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 22,917 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.