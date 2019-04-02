APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,549,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,500,000 after buying an additional 564,041 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 49.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,497,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 222,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.17. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

