APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 6,900 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of AMETEK worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 6,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,702,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,926 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $152,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 15,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,243,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,354. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley raised AMETEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $84.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/apg-asset-management-n-v-sells-6900-shares-of-ametek-inc-ame.html.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.