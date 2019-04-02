APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 356,300 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 164.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 572,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $16,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,919,000 after acquiring an additional 294,694 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 73.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,509,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,751,000 after acquiring an additional 123,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

PACW opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $295.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

