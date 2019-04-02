AON (AON) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $153.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AON. ValuEngine raised shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of AON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.30.

Get AON alerts:

AON opened at $173.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. AON has a fifty-two week low of $134.82 and a fifty-two week high of $173.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.03. AON had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AON will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $711,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,585,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 58,152 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $9,938,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,221,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,470 shares of company stock valued at $13,468,000 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $1,180,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AON by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.