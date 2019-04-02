Anthem Inc (ANTM) Position Reduced by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Anthem by 24,845.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,122,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,013,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 532,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Anthem by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,729,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 532,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,145,000 after acquiring an additional 273,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Anthem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,064,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,872,000 after acquiring an additional 80,758 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 price target (up previously from $372.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays set a $338.00 price target on shares of Anthem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.07.

ANTM stock opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $217.49 and a one year high of $317.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. Anthem had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.75, for a total value of $149,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total transaction of $2,339,024.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,346. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/anthem-inc-antm-position-reduced-by-belpointe-asset-management-llc.html.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.