ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 143.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of ANSYS worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $187.45 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $190.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.35.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.64. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $164,238.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,172,252.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,536,416 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price objective on ANSYS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

