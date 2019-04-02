Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to post $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anixter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Anixter International also reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixter International will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anixter International.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Anixter International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Anixter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXE shares. TheStreet upgraded Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Anixter International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

NYSE:AXE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 128,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Anixter International has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Anixter International news, Director Robert J. Eck sold 32,264 shares of Anixter International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $1,985,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Anixter International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,458,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,135,000 after purchasing an additional 277,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Anixter International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,097,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 110,616 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Anixter International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,318,000 after purchasing an additional 176,699 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anixter International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 747,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Anixter International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 649,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after purchasing an additional 97,228 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anixter International

Anixter International, Inc engages in the distribution of solutions for network and security, electrical and electronic, and utility power. It operates through following segments: Network and Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical and Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS). The NSS segment focuses on the supply of products and customized supply chain solutions to customers in a range of industries including technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail.

