AngioDynamics (ANGO) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $354-359 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.27 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.82-0.86 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.11.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $848.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.75. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.24 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 5.85%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

