Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 7,419.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 19,154,611 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 5,015.1% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 4,152,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 4,071,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $918,012,000 after buying an additional 3,805,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,596,801,000 after buying an additional 3,056,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,596,801,000 after buying an additional 3,056,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.82 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 32,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $2,943,840.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,564,693.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,882,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,140 shares in the company, valued at $51,133,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 280,295 shares of company stock worth $26,469,952 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $70.22 and a 1-year high of $105.76.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/ancora-advisors-llc-has-1-67-million-holdings-in-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl.html.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.