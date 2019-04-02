Analyzing PEUGEOT SA/ADR (PUGOY) and Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI)

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and Kandi Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEUGEOT SA/ADR $73.66 billion 0.31 $2.18 billion $2.33 10.92 Kandi Technologies Group $112.44 million 2.62 -$5.70 million N/A N/A

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Kandi Technologies Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and Kandi Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEUGEOT SA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEUGEOT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Kandi Technologies Group -5.06% -4.51% -2.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PEUGEOT SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kandi Technologies Group does not pay a dividend. PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PEUGEOT SA/ADR beats Kandi Technologies Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance. The Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive Segment engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot and Citroen brands. The Opel Vauxhall Automotive segment engages in covering the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Opel and Vauxhall brands. The Automotive Equipment segment comprises of interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. The Finance segment provides retail and wholesale financing to Peugeot and Citroen customers and dealers. Peugeot was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

