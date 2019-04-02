Analyzing OmniTek Engineering (OMTK) & LCI Industries (LCII)

OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

LCI Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. OmniTek Engineering does not pay a dividend. LCI Industries pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

OmniTek Engineering has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCI Industries has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OmniTek Engineering and LCI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniTek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A LCI Industries 0 0 5 0 3.00

LCI Industries has a consensus target price of $99.80, indicating a potential upside of 28.58%. Given LCI Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than OmniTek Engineering.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OmniTek Engineering and LCI Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniTek Engineering $1.07 million 1.72 -$1.03 million N/A N/A LCI Industries $2.48 billion 0.78 $148.55 million $5.86 13.25

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than OmniTek Engineering.

Profitability

This table compares OmniTek Engineering and LCI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniTek Engineering -63.26% -226.48% -50.97% LCI Industries 6.00% 21.05% 12.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of OmniTek Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of OmniTek Engineering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of LCI Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LCI Industries beats OmniTek Engineering on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OmniTek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas conversion systems and other products worldwide. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuels, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. Its products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; and other accessories. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. It also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1962 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

