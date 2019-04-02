Analyzing Lazydays (LAZY) & Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and Rush Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -0.05% -0.38% -0.08% Rush Enterprises 2.53% 14.60% 5.04%

Rush Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lazydays does not pay a dividend. Rush Enterprises pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lazydays and Rush Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $608.19 million 0.06 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A Rush Enterprises $5.51 billion 0.28 $139.06 million $3.85 10.97

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays.

Risk and Volatility

Lazydays has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lazydays and Rush Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rush Enterprises 0 1 3 0 2.75

Lazydays currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.23%. Rush Enterprises has a consensus price target of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.85%. Given Lazydays’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lazydays is more favorable than Rush Enterprises.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Lazydays on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners. The company offers various new and used vehicles; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories. It also operates a fleet of vehicles for rent; and Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates five dealership locations in Florida, Arizona, and Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; and body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

