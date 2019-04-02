Analyzing Independence Realty Trust (IRT) and Quality Care Properties (QCP)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Quality Care Properties (NYSE:QCP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Independence Realty Trust and Quality Care Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Quality Care Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $10.58, suggesting a potential downside of 1.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Quality Care Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Quality Care Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Quality Care Properties does not pay a dividend. Independence Realty Trust pays out 97.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Quality Care Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 13.77% 4.16% 1.63% Quality Care Properties N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Quality Care Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $190.71 million 5.04 $26.29 million $0.74 14.57 Quality Care Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Quality Care Properties.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Quality Care Properties on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Quality Care Properties Company Profile

Quality Care Properties, Inc. is one of the nation's largest actively managed real estate companies focused on post-acute/skilled nursing and memory care/assisted living properties. QCP's properties are located in 29 states and include 257 post-acute/skilled nursing properties, 61 memory care/assisted living properties, a surgical hospital and a medical office building. For more information regarding QCP, visit www.qcpcorp.com.

