Analyzing Bilibili (BILI) and Its Rivals

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is one of 68 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bilibili to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bilibili and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 1 6 0 2.86 Bilibili Competitors 483 2007 2826 136 2.48

Bilibili currently has a consensus price target of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3.19%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Bilibili’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -14.84% -15.97% -8.14% Bilibili Competitors -40.27% -2,460.24% -10.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $597.01 million -$83.36 million -49.47 Bilibili Competitors $1.30 billion $83.61 million -48.41

Bilibili’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bilibili rivals beat Bilibili on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

