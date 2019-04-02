Analyzing Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) & The Competition

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) is one of 114 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Autolus Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

40.6% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Autolus Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Autolus Therapeutics Competitors 819 2740 6004 256 2.58

Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.21%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 34.31%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Autolus Therapeutics Competitors -5,144.58% -73.24% -27.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $1.41 million -$44.75 million -21.34 Autolus Therapeutics Competitors $897.67 million $190.91 million -0.93

Autolus Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing AUTO4, a programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and AUTO6, a programmed T cell therapy for treating neuroblastoma. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a collaboration partnership with AbCellera Biologics Inc. on antibody discovery project. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.