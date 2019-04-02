Analyzing Arlington Asset Investment (AI) and Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) and Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Arlington Asset Investment and Golub Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlington Asset Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 Golub Capital BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arlington Asset Investment presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 79.25%. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Arlington Asset Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arlington Asset Investment is more favorable than Golub Capital BDC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and Golub Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arlington Asset Investment $130.95 million 1.86 -$91.79 million $2.06 3.86 Golub Capital BDC $152.17 million 7.12 $81.97 million $1.29 13.90

Golub Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Arlington Asset Investment. Arlington Asset Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golub Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Arlington Asset Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.9%. Golub Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Arlington Asset Investment pays out 72.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Golub Capital BDC pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Golub Capital BDC has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Arlington Asset Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Arlington Asset Investment has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golub Capital BDC has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and Golub Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlington Asset Investment -70.10% -11.10% -0.75% Golub Capital BDC 50.99% 8.03% 4.13%

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats Arlington Asset Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

