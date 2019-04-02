Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Primo Water (PRMW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ: PRMW) recently:

3/27/2019 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

3/21/2019 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

3/19/2019 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2019 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

3/11/2019 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2019 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

3/8/2019 – Primo Water had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2019 – Primo Water had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Primo Water had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.44. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

Get Primo Water Co alerts:

In other Primo Water news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $27,011.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,456 shares in the company, valued at $79,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 1,225.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,412 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 690,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 75.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 524,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,920 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $5,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.