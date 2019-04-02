Analysts Set ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) PT at $9.25

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th.

ORBC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,397. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $528.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.82.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.07 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 37,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $324,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brun Christian Le sold 10,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $88,846.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,805 shares of company stock valued at $878,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

