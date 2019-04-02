Analysts Set FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Price Target at $15.00

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on RAIL. ValuEngine raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $7.00 price objective on FreightCar America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.
NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $6.24 on Friday. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.50.
FreightCar America Company Profile
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.
