Analysts Set FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Price Target at $15.00

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on RAIL. ValuEngine raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $7.00 price objective on FreightCar America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $6.24 on Friday. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 31,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.