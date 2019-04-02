Analysts Set ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2) Price Target at $7.48

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.42 ($8.62).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZIL2 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.77) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Independent Research set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of ZIL2 traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €6.14 ($7.14). The stock had a trading volume of 53,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of €5.71 ($6.63) and a 12-month high of €16.47 ($19.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.03 million and a P/E ratio of 7.03.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.