Analysts Set $10.51 Target Price for Sunlands Online Education Group – (STG)

Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $10.51 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sunlands Online Education Group an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

STG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunlands Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Sunlands Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunlands Online Education Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

STG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. 37,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,609. The stock has a market cap of $415.57 million and a P/E ratio of -4.27. Sunlands Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.73 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sunlands Online Education Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunlands Online Education Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,445,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,589 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC grew its position in Sunlands Online Education Group by 118.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Sunlands Online Education Group by 155.9% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 198,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 120,900 shares during the period. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

