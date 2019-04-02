Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stantec Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STN. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec to a “buy” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stantec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NYSE:STN opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.18. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Stantec had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.96%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stantec by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,416,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,843,000 after buying an additional 2,909,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,961,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Stantec by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,076,000 after buying an additional 950,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Stantec by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,844,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,685,000 after buying an additional 173,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,844,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,685,000 after buying an additional 173,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, Consulting Services  Global, and Construction Services.

