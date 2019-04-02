Analysts Expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Vanda Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNDA. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 38,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $740,802.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,624,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 8,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $173,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,701 shares of company stock worth $1,755,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after buying an additional 270,795 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. 436,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,895. The firm has a market cap of $968.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.51. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

