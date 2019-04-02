Analysts Expect SAP SE (SAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.04. SAP reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Shares of SAP opened at $115.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,218,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,951,000 after buying an additional 1,153,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,515,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 854,993 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,648,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,122,000 after purchasing an additional 270,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SAP by 394.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,390,000 after purchasing an additional 248,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SAP by 5,035.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 234,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

